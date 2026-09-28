logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[India remains net importer of finished steel in Apr-Aug]

Published: Sep 28, 2026 12:38 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
India remained a net importer of finished steel during April-August 2026, with imports rising 29.5% YoY to 3.49 million tonnes from 2.69 million tonnes. Meanwhile, finished steel exports rose 34% YoY to 2.99 million tonnes. China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Vietnam were the top import sources. Major imported products included hot-rolled coil/strip, cold-rolled coil/sheets, galvanized sheets/coils, plates, bars and rods. In August, finished steel imports rose 8% YoY to 721,100 tonnes. Vietnam, UAE, Italy, Belgium and Nepal were the top export countries. The government is encouraging domestic steelmakers to increase high-end steel production and introduced a production-linked incentive scheme in 2021 with an outlay of INR 6,322 crore.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[ Global Crude Steel Production Falls 1.2% in August 2026 ]
32 mins ago
[ Global Crude Steel Production Falls 1.2% in August 2026 ]
Read More
[ Global Crude Steel Production Falls 1.2% in August 2026 ]
[ Global Crude Steel Production Falls 1.2% in August 2026 ]
According to the World Steel Association, global crude steel production across 70 countries decreased by 1.2% year-on-year to 144.2 million tonnes in August 2026. Production in the European Union (27) decreased by 1.0% to 8.9 million tonnes, while output in the Middle East declined by 4.6% to 3.7 million tonnes. Conversely, North American production provided a structural bright spot, increasing by 3.9% to 9.4 million tonnes.
32 mins ago
[Mexico Renews Five-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on Hot Rolled Steel from Russia and Ukraine]
32 mins ago
[Mexico Renews Five-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on Hot Rolled Steel from Russia and Ukraine]
Read More
[Mexico Renews Five-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on Hot Rolled Steel from Russia and Ukraine]
[Mexico Renews Five-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on Hot Rolled Steel from Russia and Ukraine]
Mexico's Ministry of Economy has announced the final results of its sunset review on anti-dumping duties on hot rolled steel imports originating from Russia and Ukraine, deciding to extend the measures for another five years after concluding that their removal would likely lead to a recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry. The duties remain at 21% for Russia and 25% for Ukraine, applying for five years from March 29, 2025. The measure covers unalloyed and alloyed hot rolled steel with a boron content of 0.0008% or higher, at least 600 mm wide and under 4.75 mm thick. The review was requested by Ternium Mexico and ArcelorMittal Mexico.
32 mins ago
[SMM’s Weekly Review of the Indonesian Market] Some Steel Price Reductions in Indonesia to Align with Buyer Preferences
33 mins ago
[SMM’s Weekly Review of the Indonesian Market] Some Steel Price Reductions in Indonesia to Align with Buyer Preferences
Read More
[SMM’s Weekly Review of the Indonesian Market] Some Steel Price Reductions in Indonesia to Align with Buyer Preferences
[SMM’s Weekly Review of the Indonesian Market] Some Steel Price Reductions in Indonesia to Align with Buyer Preferences
Price changes have occurred since last week: steel wire (510→505 USD/metric tonne), slabs (490→483 USD/metric tonne), HRC (528→515 USD/metric tonne), and billets (478→478 USD/metric tonne). Steel mills have responded even more aggressive, but demand appears to remain sluggish yet. This week, steel mills are attempting to lower prices and are prepared to cut them once again as they seek markets beyond China, given that the public holidays in China mean there are no orders at all. This week may reveal whether buyers will drive demand or not. Steel mills have been trying to adapt to buyers’ preferences, and it will be worth watching how buyers react – a key topic to watch this week.
33 mins ago
Related News
news
[ Global Crude Steel Production Falls 1.2% in August 2026 ]
Sep 28, 2026 15:07 (GMT+8)
news
[Mexico Renews Five-Year Anti-Dumping Duties on Hot Rolled Steel from Russia and Ukraine]
Sep 28, 2026 15:07 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM’s Weekly Review of the Indonesian Market] Some Steel Price Reductions in Indonesia to Align with Buyer Preferences
Sep 28, 2026 15:06 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Steel] Indonesian Slab Prices Slide Again as Mills Adjust to Buyer Expectations
Sep 28, 2026 15:06 (GMT+8)