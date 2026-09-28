On September 28, Samsung SDI said its integrated ESS solution, SBB 2.0, met all evaluation criteria in UL Solutions’ Large-Scale Fire Test (LSFT).
The test examined whether a deliberately ignited fire in one container would spread to neighboring containers. Samsung SDI said the fire did not spread to nearby racks, and there was no gas release, explosion or rupture; the fire was extinguished without sprinkler activation. SBB 2.0 is Samsung SDI’s first ESS solution using LFP batteries and is scheduled to be produced at StarPlus Energy in Indiana, U.S.