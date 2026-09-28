Australia's Most Powerful Battery Storage Project Reaches Full Operation, Boosting Renewable Energy Integration

[Australia's Largest Battery Energy Storage Project Running at Full Capacity] Australia's most powerful battery energy storage project has begun operating at full capacity, adding critical fast-response capability to the power system as aging coal-fired plants are retired and renewable energy generation expands. The New South Wales government said on Monday that the Australian Energy Market Operator has approved the Waratah Super Battery in the state for full operation. The battery has an energy storage capacity of 1,680 megawatt hours and has been in partial operation since August 2025. State Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said in a statement: "As aging coal-fired power plants retire, this project will help ensure electricity supply for households and enterprises while allowing more renewable energy to flow into the grid."