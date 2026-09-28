Hyundai Motor is set to officially launch the IONIQ V, a China-focused midsize electric sedan, in China on September 29. Its presale prices range from RMB 119,900 to RMB 139,900.

The car will use CATL-supplied LFP batteries in 53.5 kWh and 66.8 kWh versions. Their respective driving ranges are about 520 km and 650 km under China’s CLTC standard. The model also supports 800 V fast charging.