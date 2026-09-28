Platinum futures continue to decline, spot market trading remains sluggish [SMM Daily Review]

Platinum extended its decline today, as stronger-than-expected PMI data, hawkish remarks from US Fed officials, and the back-and-forth over US-Iran tensions weighed on the market in the short term. In morning trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2612 closed at 423.7 yuan/g, down 1.72%. The price spread between the best ask for SGE platinum 9995 and the GFEX PT2612 contract widened to around 6 yuan/g.

In the spot market, mainstream quotations from platinum traders were concentrated at a discount of around 1.5 yuan/g against the PT2612 contract, or at a premium of around 0.5 yuan/kg against the PT2610 contract. The overall discount was basically flat compared with the previous trading day. Although futures kept falling steadily, trading sentiment was sluggish near the holiday, and some traders exited the spot market and suspended quotations. Overall, spot platinum trading was sluggish today.