[SMM Stainless Steel Market Flash] EU Draft Leaves India, Malaysia and Thailand Off Metal Scrap List

India, Malaysia and Thailand are not included in the European Commission’s draft authorization list for receiving certain ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap from the EU. Under the revised EU Waste Shipment Regulation, exports of non-hazardous waste to non-OECD countries will generally be prohibited from May 21, 2027 unless the destination country has requested authorization and demonstrated environmentally sound waste management. The Commission opened consultation on the draft on September 18 and plans to adopt the first final list by the end of 2026.