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[SMM Nickel Midday Review] Nickel prices weakened on Sep 28, with the 10-year US Treasury yield briefly surging above 5.2%

Published: Sep 28, 2026 11:36 (GMT+8)

SMM Nickel, September 28:

Macro and market news:

(1) The China-US presidential meeting reached eight-point consensus. Both sides agreed to build a "constructive strategic stability relationship between China and the US based on respect, fairness, and reciprocity"; on trade, they reached a "$30 billion" reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement, established and advanced a trade council mechanism, extended the Kuala Lumpur consultation outcomes, and instructed implementation; agreed to establish a China-US AI dialogue (next dialogue in November) and an AI incident communication channel; presidential mutual visits to APEC/G20 meetings were put on the agenda. The overall tone of the meeting was positive, but the "buy the expectation, sell the fact" characteristic was evident.

(2) US-Iran negotiations were volatile, with oil prices falling first and then rebounding. The prospect of reopening the Strait of Hormuz briefly knocked down oil prices. Last Friday, WTI fell 2.33% to $92.41/barrel (down nearly 4% for the week, the largest weekly decline in seven weeks); however, Trump rejected Iran's "seven-day ceasefire proposal" and said he was "always considering" resuming military strikes. Negotiations are expected to continue this week, and WTI rebounded 1.19% at Monday's open to $93.51. Iran said it was prepared for the resumption of hostilities but had not abandoned diplomatic channels.

(3) US Treasuries had their worst week in 19 months. Last Friday, the 10-year Treasury yield surged above 5.22% intraday (a new high since 2007), and the 30-year broke above 5.5% (a new high since 2004), rising for four consecutive weeks; Japanese and US officials sent signals that "a weak yen is problematic," and the yen rebounded more than 1% intraday. US stocks stopped falling and rebounded on Friday, with the Dow up 0.93% and the S&P 500 up 0.51%. Gold futures halted a four-day losing streak but still fell more than 2% for the week.

Spot market:
On September 28, the average price of SMM #1 refined nickel was 125,700 yuan/mt, down 1,200 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. In terms of spot premiums, the average for Jinchuan #1 refined nickel was 3,800 yuan/mt, up 100 yuan/mt from the previous trading day, and the range for mainstream domestic brands of electrodeposited nickel was 0-500 yuan/mt.

Futures market:
The most-traded SHFE nickel contract (2610) opened lower and moved lower in early trading, closing the morning session at 123,640 yuan/mt, down 1.21%.

Short-term outlook:
With US Treasury yields surging above 5.2% and a strong US dollar, macro pressure regained dominance. Combined with a large LME inventory buildup during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, SHFE nickel opened with a catch-up decline today. Funds may maintain a wait-and-see sentiment on the last trading day before the holiday. In the short term, the most-traded SHFE nickel contract is expected to trade in the range of 123,000-126,000 yuan/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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