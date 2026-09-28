Ningbo Zinc: Traders Sell Casually, Downstream Waits on Sidelines [SMM Midday Commentary]

[Ningbo Zinc: Traders Sell Casually, Downstream Mostly Wait-and-See] The transaction price of mainstream 0# zinc in the Ningbo market is around 26,305-26,600 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo are quoted at a discount of 30 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 10 yuan/mt against spot cargo in Shanghai. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area are made against the 2611 contract.

The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 26,305-26,600 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a discount of 30 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and at a premium of 10 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were mainly against the 2611 contract. In the first session, Qilin was quoted at a discount of 30 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and Honglu-v (99.998) was quoted at a premium of 130 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the second session, trader quotes remained unchanged from the previous session. In the last trading week before the National Day holiday, downstream enterprises had largely completed early stockpiling and mostly stayed on the sidelines today. Overall spot trades were mediocre, and traders offered quotes without urgency, limiting the rise in spot premiums.

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