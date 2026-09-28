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Nyrstar Launches Strategic Review of Budel Zinc Operations, with Production Continuing Normally.

Published: Sep 28, 2026 11:03 (GMT+8)

Nyrstar announced a strategic review of its Budel zinc operations in the Netherlands, expected to conclude by the end of 2026. Operations will continue normally during the review. The company said Budel has incurred annual losses amid sustained pressure from high energy costs and historically low treatment and refining charges.

According to Nyrstar, the absence of grid-cost relief for energy-intensive industries in the Dutch 2027 budget adds to that pressure. The review will assess future options for the site and whether concrete measures could improve its business case.

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