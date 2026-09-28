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[SMM Computing Power News] All 30 H200 futures in Jiangsu have been cleared, with a transaction price of 128,000 yuan per unit per month.

Published: Sep 28, 2026 11:04 (GMT+8)
SMM learned that a computing power service provider channel listed a batch of H200 complete machine futures resources in a Jiangsu data center in early September, totaling 30 units, with an external quotation of 130,000-140,000 yuan per unit per month, and planned to put them on shelves by month-end. Follow-up tracking shows that all these resources have been rented out, with a final transaction price of 128,000 yuan per unit per month.

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