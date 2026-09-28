[SMM Computing Power Weekly Review] Indexes Edge Up for Two Cards; H200 Rental at 98,000

In the week ending September 24, among the seven comparable samples of the SMM computing power leasing composite index, only the A100-80G and H100-80G in the Yangtze River Delta rose, with average prices reported at 37,500 yuan (+2.7%) and 82,500 yuan/unit/month (+1.2%), respectively, while the other five items remained flat. On the channel side, there are three main threads: the H200 form factor price spread has extended from the buyout end to the leasing end, with the PCIe five-year all-inclusive package at 98,000 yuan/unit/month versus the SXM closed-end at 120,000-143,000 yuan, and the maximum monthly rental difference for the same model reaching 45,000 yuan.