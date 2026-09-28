From January to August, industrial enterprises above designated size nationwide achieved total profits of 5.27198 trillion yuan, up 15.7% YoY.

From January to August, among industrial enterprises above designated size, state-controlled enterprises achieved total profits of 1.67599 trillion yuan, up 10.3% YoY; joint-stock enterprises achieved total profits of 4.07146 trillion yuan, up 20.4%; foreign-invested and Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan-invested enterprises achieved total profits of 1.17947 trillion yuan, up 2.3%; private enterprises achieved total profits of 1.32132 trillion yuan, up 10.4%.

From January to August, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry achieved total profits of 29.43 billion yuan, down 62.4% YoY.

From January to July, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry achieved total profits of 29.09 billion yuan. Based on this calculation, the steel industry achieved profits of 340 million yuan in August alone.

In July alone, the steel industry recorded losses of 2.68 billion yuan.