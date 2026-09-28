ADC12 spot prices hold steady; pre-holiday wait-and-see dominates [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

Today, ADC12 market quotes overall maintained a steady trend, with enterprises generally showing weak willingness to adjust prices. The SMM ADC12 price remained stable at 24,500 yuan/mt compared with the previous trading day. On the cost side, although aluminum prices and futures weakened, the adjustment in aluminum scrap raw material prices was limited. Coupled with stricter implementation of tax invoice policies recently, compliant raw material procurement costs for some enterprises remained at relatively high levels, providing strong support to spot prices from the cost side. On the demand side, with the National Day holiday approaching, downstream pre-holiday stockpiling was relatively mediocre, and market transactions lacked significant growth, limiting the upward drive on prices from the demand side. Overall, enterprise quotes are expected to remain stable before the holiday, and subsequent trends will require close attention to actual transactions and changes in raw material costs.