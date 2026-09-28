logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Downstream restocking interest low, suppliers had to cut prices to sell; spot premiums fell notably [SMM South China spot copper]

Published: Sep 28, 2026 11:31 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 28:

Today in Guangdong, spot prices of #1 copper cathode against the front-month contract: high-quality copper was quoted at a premium of 1,200 yuan/mt, down 200 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; standard-quality copper was quoted at a premium of 900 yuan/mt, down 200 yuan/mt from the previous trading day; SX-EW copper was quoted at a premium of 840 yuan/mt, down 200 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average price of #1 copper cathode in Guangdong was 111,085 yuan/mt, down 900 yuan/mt from the previous trading day, and the average price of SX-EW copper was 110,875 yuan/mt, down 900 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

Spot market: After the Mid-Autumn Festival, Guangdong inventory increased sharply, mainly due to weak downstream consumption during the holiday and increased arrivals. Although copper prices pulled back today, the significant inventory increase, combined with weak downstream stockpiling willingness before the holiday, forced suppliers to lower premiums to sell, but the effect was limited, and overall trading was thin. Today, the purchasing sentiment for copper cathode in Guangdong was 2.56, down 0.05 from the previous trading day, and the selling sentiment was 2.76, up 0.03 from the previous trading day (historical data can be queried in the database).

Overall, downstream restocking interest was low, forcing suppliers to cut prices to sell, and spot premiums declined notably.

         

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Holidays Arrive in Succession, Secondary Copper Rod Enterprises Face Insufficient Raw Material Stockpiling [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]
23 mins ago
Holidays Arrive in Succession, Secondary Copper Rod Enterprises Face Insufficient Raw Material Stockpiling [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]
Read More
Holidays Arrive in Succession, Secondary Copper Rod Enterprises Face Insufficient Raw Material Stockpiling [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]
Holidays Arrive in Succession, Secondary Copper Rod Enterprises Face Insufficient Raw Material Stockpiling [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]
23 mins ago
Latest copper scrap import data for August
41 mins ago
Latest copper scrap import data for August
Read More
Latest copper scrap import data for August
Latest copper scrap import data for August
[Latest GACC data] In July 2026, China imported 177,400 mt in physical content of copper scrap and shredded copper scrap. Of this, 112,800 mt was imported through Ningbo Customs, ranking first with a share of 63.58%; 17,000 mt was imported through Shenzhen Customs, ranking second with a share of 9.59%. (HS code: 74040000)
41 mins ago
【Flash | Three-Way Bidding Drives Erdenet Molybdenum Concentrate Auction Sharply Higher】
56 mins ago
【Flash | Three-Way Bidding Drives Erdenet Molybdenum Concentrate Auction Sharply Higher】
Read More
【Flash | Three-Way Bidding Drives Erdenet Molybdenum Concentrate Auction Sharply Higher】
【Flash | Three-Way Bidding Drives Erdenet Molybdenum Concentrate Auction Sharply Higher】
Mongolian Stock Exchange data show that Erdenet Mining Corporation auctioned 14 lots totaling 499.408 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate under a forward contract on September 24. The material contained at least 44% molybdenum. Three bidders lifted the price from $28,504.17 to $34,754.17 per product tonne, a 21.93% premium, taking the total contract value to $17.36 million. Based on the minimum 44% grade, SMM calculates an equivalent of about $35.83/lb Mo, although the actual figure depends on final assay and is not directly comparable with molybdenum oxide spot prices. The auction price was 2.9% above the September 10 result.
56 mins ago
Related News
news
Holidays Arrive in Succession, Secondary Copper Rod Enterprises Face Insufficient Raw Material Stockpiling [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]
Sep 28, 2026 15:27 (GMT+8)
news
Latest copper scrap import data for August
Sep 28, 2026 15:09 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Three-Way Bidding Drives Erdenet Molybdenum Concentrate Auction Sharply Higher】
Sep 28, 2026 14:54 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Shanghai Spot Copper] Imported cargo arrivals combined with limited pre-holiday demand, spot premiums expected to remain under pressure
Sep 28, 2026 14:00 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Downstream restocking interest low, suppliers had to cut prices to sell; spot premiums fell notably [SMM South China spot copper] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)