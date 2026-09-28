SMM, Sep 28 – Following the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, China’s spot tungsten market remains weak. Tungsten concentrate sees thin trading; smelters only purchase to cover rigid demand. Upstream holders are active in cargo release, with market prices edging down amid transactions. Some traders place bids at lower prices for procurement. Spot deals for ≥50% tungsten concentrate are concluded mostly at 375,000–380,000 CNY/metric ton unit, with spot prices significantly below long-term contract prices in the industry.

APT (Ammonium Paratungstate) prices show limited overall fluctuations, yet high-priced transactions are hard to secure. Spot APT trades are centered around 560,000–570,000 CNY/ton. The long-term contract benchmark price released by an enterprise in Guangdong this afternoon is w