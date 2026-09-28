China Unveils 15th Five-Year Plan to Boost High-Safety Lithium Batteries and NEV Power Solutions
[15th Five-Year Plan for the New-Type Battery Industry: Develop High-Safety Lithium Batteries for Consumer Electronics and Enhance the Safety of NEV Power Batteries] The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and six other departments have jointly issued the 15th Five-Year Plan for the New-Type Battery Industry. The plan proposes improving energy density, power density, and cycle life through process optimization, material upgrades, and structural innovation. It calls for developing high-safety lithium batteries for consumer electronics, enhancing the safety, fast-charging performance, low-temperature adaptability, lightweight design, and energy density of power batteries for NEVs and electric vessels, and developing high-safety, large-capacity, grid-forming ESS batteries with ultra-long cycle life.