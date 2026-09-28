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[SMM PV Flash] Gülermak Secures £35 Million for 48 MW Hanningfield Solar Project

Published: Sep 28, 2026 10:06 (GMT+8)
Gülermak Renewables has secured £35 million from NORD/LB to finance construction of the 48 MW Hanningfield solar farm in Essex, marking the company's first UK project financing. The project has a 20-year offtake arrangement under the UK's Allocation Round 7 Contracts for Difference scheme covering all expected generation, together with a 10-year route-to-market agreement with ElectroRoute. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in August 2027, with the contracted revenue structure supporting bankability through construction and operation.

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