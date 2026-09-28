American Rare Earths Partners with Novex to Develop US Rare Earth Metals Supply Chain
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 American Rare Earths has signed an MOU with Novex to convert separated rare earth oxides from its Halleck Creek project in Wyoming into metals for permanent magnets, building a domestic U.S. mine-to-magnet supply chain. Novex will support improving recovery, purity, and product qualification rates for NdPr, Tb, Dy, Sm, and Y, and will receive oxides from the demonstration plant to convert into magnet precursor metals. The parties will also co-design a metal production facility and study a fully U.S.-sourced and processed supply chain.