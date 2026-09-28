Leading Edge Materials Raises C$4.3M for Rare Earth Project in Sweden

【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Canadian critical minerals developer Leading Edge Materials has completed the second tranche of its private placement, bringing total funds raised to **C$4.3 million** (approx. US$3.1 million) toward a C$6 million target, with the remainder expected by September 25. Proceeds will fund pre-feasibility studies and environmental permitting for the Norra Karr heavy rare earth project in southern Sweden, as well as studies on a potential restart of the Woxna graphite mine and 12 months of working capital. Norra Karr was granted a 25-year mining concession on June 28. The eudialyte-hosted deposit has an Inferred Resource of 110 million tonnes at 0.5% TREO, with 52% HREO. According to a 2021 PEA, the project could operate for 26 years, producing an average of 5,340 t/y mixed rare earth oxides, including 248 t/y Dy₂O₃ and 36 t/y Tb₂O₃. The company targets production within approximately four years.