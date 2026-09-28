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Laos and Vietnam Discuss $1B Dakcheung Bauxite Project, Focusing on Eco-Impacts and Community Livelihood

Published: Sep 28, 2026 09:59 (GMT+8)

A special seminar on the Dakcheung bauxite and alumina integrated project in Xekong Province was recently held in Vientiane, Laos. Officials from Laos and Vietnam attended the meeting together with the project development team, conducting in-depth discussions on core topics such as standardized project operation and management, production technical specifications, and local workforce placement, with a particular focus on assessing the ecological and environmental risks and community livelihood impacts after the project is put into operation.

The Dakcheung bauxite integrated project is the largest mining investment project Vietnam has deployed in Laos, with a total investment of $1 billion. Once the first phase is completed and put into operation, alumina production is expected to reach 1 million mt per year, with formal commissioning planned for 2028.

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A special seminar on the Dakcheung bauxite and alumina integrated proj - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)