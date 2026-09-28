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Metycle Secures $150 Million Credit Facility to Scale Secondary Copper and Aluminium Supply

Published: Sep 28, 2026 09:34 (GMT+8)

Germany-based secondary metals supplier Metycle has secured a US$150 million asset-backed credit facility from Rivonia Road Capital to expand its sourcing and supply of secondary copper and aluminium. The financing covers the entire physical trade cycle—from supplier payment and material procurement through logistics to final buyer settlement—allowing Metycle to execute larger transactions, move greater volumes of recycled metals and increase supply to industrial buyers and smelters.

The significance for the copper scrap market is that the facility directly addresses one of the key constraints in physical scrap trading: working capital and trade finance. Metycle aims to turn fragmented secondary-metal flows into specified, traceable and reliably delivered industrial feedstock. Greater financing capacity allows it to pay suppliers earlier while providing larger and more consistent flows of secondary copper to smelters and industrial consumers. At a time of tight global copper scrap availability, the entry of institutional private credit into secondary-metal trading could strengthen specialised traders' ability to compete for physical scrap supply.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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