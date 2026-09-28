The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) has disclosed discussions with Singapore-based cleantech company BioMetallica over a proposed integrated urban-mining and advanced e-waste recycling facility in the Philippines. The project would recover valuable metals and critical raw materials from end-of-life electronics and industrial waste streams. BioMetallica is now engaging local recycling and materials-recovery companies to assess partnerships covering feedstock sourcing, processing and facility development.

The NUS spin-off has developed technologies capable of processing complex secondary feedstocks including e-waste, end-of-life solar panels, spent autocatalysts and magnets, with onsite recovery intended to reduce the need to export waste for processing. The project remains at the investment-assessment stage and no capacity, investment value or commissioning schedule has yet been disclosed. If developed, however, it would expand the Philippines' domestic capability to recover copper and other valuable metals from secondary resources rather than exporting lower-processed waste streams.