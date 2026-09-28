[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Futures boost Pr-Nd prices slightly, dysprosium and terbium remain stable

SMM, September 28:

Rare earth ore:

Prices:Rare earth chloride flake prices were approximately 63,500 yuan/mt, monazite prices were approximately 43,000 yuan/mt, and medium-yttrium, europium-rich ore was approximately 248,000 yuan/mt.

Supply and demand:Currently, although the supply of ion-adsorption rare earth ore in Southeast Asia has recovered slightly, oxide prices have shown relatively small fluctuations overall, and rare earth ore transaction prices remain in a stalemate.

Rare earth oxides:

Prices:Pr-Nd oxide quotes were raised, supported by futures, with the upward momentum pausing after midday; dysprosium oxide and terbium oxide quotes saw no adjustments last week.

Supply and demand:Last week, spot Pr-Nd oxide offers moved higher along with futures, but the willingness to push prices further was limited. Metal enterprises showed subdued buying interest, and with the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday approaching, transaction growth remained relatively small. Dysprosium oxide quotes held steady, with low inquiry volumes and few actual deals concluded. Terbium oxide quotes continued to flatten at low levels, with high-end quotes lacking buyer support and transaction prices remaining concentrated in the lower range.

Rare earth metals:

Prices:Pr-Nd alloy quotes edged up slightly, with sluggish market trading sentiment; dysprosium-iron alloy and terbium metal quotes continued to run steadily.

Supply and demand:Last week, Pr-Nd alloy quotes moved up slightly, supported by raw material costs. However, with the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday approaching, downstream wait-and-see sentiment was strong and the capacity to accept high-priced metals was limited, leaving market trading sentiment sluggish. In the medium-heavy rare earth segment, dysprosium-iron alloy and terbium metal remained stable, with downstream inquiries subdued and few actual transactions.

NdFeB blanks:

Prices:NdFeB blank N40 (Ce) was quoted at 218-228 yuan/kg, NdFeB blank 40M at 259-269 yuan/kg, and NdFeB 40UH at 363-383 yuan/kg.

Supply and demand:Last week, NdFeB blank quotes were adjusted slightly, mainly because rising raw material prices drove up NdFeB quotes. In terms of trading, domestic demand was affected by the broader environment, with motor plants restocking as needed. Export orders were influenced by international news, with expectations turning positive and inquiry frequency picking up in the latter half of the week.

NdFeB scrap:

Prices:Pr-Nd recycled from NdFeB scrap prices ran steadily, while dysprosium recycled from NdFeB scrap and terbium recycled from NdFeB scrap prices held stable.

Supply and demand:Last week, scrap market prices continued to run steadily, mainly due to relatively small fluctuations in oxide prices and the approaching Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Recycling enterprises showed weak willingness to purchase at higher prices, with no significant adjustments in external purchase quotes, and overall market trading activity was moderate.