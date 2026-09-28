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Aurubis and Prysmian Sign Their Largest-Ever Long-Term Copper Wire Rod Supply Agreement 中文快讯

Published: Sep 28, 2026 09:16 (GMT+8)

Prysmian announced on September 23 that it has signed a new long-term copper wire rod supply agreement with Aurubis, representing the largest contract between the two companies in more than 30 years of cooperation. The agreement is designed to secure long-term copper supply for Prysmian’s European cable operations and strengthen regional supply-chain resilience. The companies did not disclose the contract duration, volumes or financial value. Prysmian Corporate

Aurubis’ copper wire rod currently contains approximately 36% recycled material on average, and the partners intend to progressively increase circular content in future supplies. Prysmian highlighted accelerating copper demand from electrification, power-grid expansion, digitalisation and AI infrastructure as a key reason for locking in long-term access to lower-carbon copper. For the recycled-copper market, the agreement is particularly notable as a major European cable producer is securing long-term wire rod supply with a substantial and rising recycled-copper component.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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