Prysmian announced on September 23 that it has signed a new long-term copper wire rod supply agreement with Aurubis, representing the largest contract between the two companies in more than 30 years of cooperation. The agreement is designed to secure long-term copper supply for Prysmian’s European cable operations and strengthen regional supply-chain resilience. The companies did not disclose the contract duration, volumes or financial value. Prysmian Corporate

Aurubis’ copper wire rod currently contains approximately 36% recycled material on average, and the partners intend to progressively increase circular content in future supplies. Prysmian highlighted accelerating copper demand from electrification, power-grid expansion, digitalisation and AI infrastructure as a key reason for locking in long-term access to lower-carbon copper. For the recycled-copper market, the agreement is particularly notable as a major European cable producer is securing long-term wire rod supply with a substantial and rising recycled-copper component.