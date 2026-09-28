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SHFE tin closed at 412,790 before Mid-Autumn Festival, down 0.06%. 415,000 becomes the key support level after the holiday [SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary]

Published: Sep 28, 2026 08:48 (GMT+8)
[SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary: SHFE tin closed at 412,790 before Mid-Autumn Festival, down 0.06%; 415,000 becomes key support after the holiday]

SMM Tin Morning Brief | SHFE Tin Closed at 412,790 Before Mid-Autumn Festival, Down 0.06%; 415,000 Becomes Key Support After the Holiday — September 28, 2026 (Monday)

[Futures] The most-traded SHFE tin SN2610 contract on the last trading day before the Mid-Autumn Festival (9/24) opened at 410,910 / closed at 412,790 / high 413,560 / low 409,000 / previous settlement 413,030 / change -240 / % change -0.06% / open interest 27,000 lots / volume 55,200 lots; there was no night session on the evening of 9/24, and SHFE was closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival from 9/25 to 9/27. LME 3M tin closed at $53,850/mt (-0.93%) on 9/24, and rose $700/+1.30% to $54,550/mt on 9/25.

[Inventory in Three Dimensions] LME tin inventory stood at 4,590 mt on 9/24 (down 85 mt from 9/23); SHFE tin futures warrants totaled 4,361 mt on 9/24 (down 97 mt from 9/23); SMM China tin ingot social inventory this week (9/18-9/24) showed a divergent trend of "social inventory buildup, warrant destocking."

[Macro] The US Fed's rate hike has landed, and US Treasury yields continued to hit new highs on 9/25: the 10-year yield rose to 5.14% (the highest since 2007), and the 30-year yield reached its highest since 2004; the US dollar index fell 0.21% to 101.03 on 9/25; US stocks drifted higher on Friday; crude oil pulled back, with WTI down 2.29% and Brent down 2.59%.

[Fundamentals] Ore side: Production resumptions in Myanmar's Wa State have only recovered to 40%-50% of previous levels, and attention is on the subsequent release pace as the rainy season draws to a close; Alphamin in the DRC and Minsur in Peru maintained steady operations. Smelting side: SMM statistics show that this week, operating rates of refined tin enterprises in Yunnan and Jiangxi presented a divergent pattern of "converging at high levels in Yunnan, holding steady at low levels in Jiangxi," with tin concentrate TCs in Yunnan at 40% remaining weak and stable at low levels. Demand side: High-end solder demand for AI servers, advanced packaging, and other applications remained resilient, while orders for traditional consumer electronics and PV welding strip were weak; downstream players mostly made just-in-time procurement amid high tin prices, with limited willingness to restock proactively.

[Spot Market] On 9/24, the last trading day before the holiday: Tin prices rose, and smelters were restricted in selling at firm prices; downstream processing enterprises maintained normal production, with generally subdued purchasing sentiment and only just-in-time procurement, while spot premiums remained intact. On 9/28, the first day after the holiday, estimates suggest: 415,000 yuan/mt becomes the key support/resistance level for bulls and bears, with attention on the pace of downstream restocking and the direction of social inventory changes after the holiday; on the macro front, record-high US Treasury yields combined with ongoing geopolitical disturbances may keep the futures market in wild swings.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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SHFE tin closed at 412,790 before Mid-Autumn Festival, down 0.06%. 415,000 becomes the key support level after the holiday [SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)