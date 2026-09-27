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Bauxite Departures from Guinea, Australia Drop

Published: Sep 27, 2026 21:38 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
According to data from September 25, weekly bauxite arrivals at Chinese ports totaled 3.9761 million mt, down 1.057 million mt from the previous week. Weekly bauxite port departures from main ports in Guinea totaled 2.4436 million mt, down 1.8874 million mt from the previous week. Weekly bauxite port departures from main ports in Australia totaled 886,100 mt, down 393,600 mt from the previous week.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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