Henan Yirui's Advanced Aluminum Rolling Mill Begins Production, Aiming for High-End Market Growth

On September 20, the thick-plate rough rolling mill of the 720,000-tonne-per-year aluminum-based new materials intelligent manufacturing project of Henan Yirui New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. was officially put into production. With a total investment of RMB 1.5 billion, the project leverages the existing plant site to build an internationally advanced "1+4" hot continuous rolling line, supported by industry-leading aluminum processing equipment such as pusher-type reheating furnaces. The project has also built an industrial IoT system capable of real-time monitoring and dynamic regulation of core production parameters such as rolling force and temperature, effectively ensuring stable quality of high-end aluminum products and continuously increasing the market share of high value-added products.