logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[Hunan Yuneng: Spain Project Investment Raised to RMB1.65B]

Published: Sep 27, 2026 21:26 (GMT+8)
On September 23, Hunan Yuneng announced that its board of directors approved a resolution agreeing to raise the construction scale of the Spain project to an annual output of 70,000 tonnes of lithium battery cathode materials, adjust the total investment to approximately RMB1.65 billion equivalent, and authorize management to handle various specific matters related to the adjustment of the project investment scale.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Enjie: Subsidiary to Acquire 45% of Hubei Enjie for RMB1.15B]
5 hours ago
[Enjie: Subsidiary to Acquire 45% of Hubei Enjie for RMB1.15B]
Read More
[Enjie: Subsidiary to Acquire 45% of Hubei Enjie for RMB1.15B]
[Enjie: Subsidiary to Acquire 45% of Hubei Enjie for RMB1.15B]
On September 27, Enjie announced that its controlling subsidiary Shanghai Enjie signed an equity transfer agreement with EVE Energy for Hubei Enjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd., and plans to use its own and self-raised funds of RMB1.15 billion to acquire the 45% equity interest held by EVE Energy in Hubei Enjie. After the transaction is completed, Shanghai Enjie will hold 100% equity in Hubei Enjie.
5 hours ago
[Jinyinhé: Plans Private Placement of Up to RMB1.5B]
5 hours ago
[Jinyinhé: Plans Private Placement of Up to RMB1.5B]
Read More
[Jinyinhé: Plans Private Placement of Up to RMB1.5B]
[Jinyinhé: Plans Private Placement of Up to RMB1.5B]
On September 27, Jinyinhé announced that it plans to issue shares to specific targets to raise no more than RMB1.5 billion. After deducting issuance expenses, the proceeds will be used for high-end intelligent equipment industrialization projects for sodium-ion batteries, consumer lithium batteries, solid-liquid batteries, and new-type energy storage batteries; the R&D and construction project for high-end intelligent equipment for dry electrode and solid-state batteries; the silicon-based materials and polymer materials construction project (Phase I); the R&D and construction project for high-end intelligent equipment for silicone supercritical physical foaming and vacuum thermal reduction of rubidium and cesium metals; and to replenish working capital.
5 hours ago
[Kangpu Chemical: Pilot Plant Produces Lithium Carbonate]
5 hours ago
[Kangpu Chemical: Pilot Plant Produces Lithium Carbonate]
Read More
[Kangpu Chemical: Pilot Plant Produces Lithium Carbonate]
[Kangpu Chemical: Pilot Plant Produces Lithium Carbonate]
On September 24, Kangpu Chemical released an investor relations activity record. The 100-tonne-level green comprehensive utilization facility for new energy metals, built and put into operation in 2024, adopts the company’s self-developed new hydrometallurgical technology route to achieve efficient extraction and green recovery of new energy metals. The facility can fully validate the recycling process and obtain relevant operational data, accumulating experience for the company in resource recycling. At present, the facility has verified multiple batches of various feedstocks, produced several tonnes of lithium carbonate in the first half of 2026, and achieved external sales.
5 hours ago
Related News
news
[Enjie: Subsidiary to Acquire 45% of Hubei Enjie for RMB1.15B]
Sep 27, 2026 21:15 (GMT+8)
news
[Jinyinhé: Plans Private Placement of Up to RMB1.5B]
Sep 27, 2026 21:14 (GMT+8)
news
[Kangpu Chemical: Pilot Plant Produces Lithium Carbonate]
Sep 27, 2026 21:14 (GMT+8)
news
[Derui Lithium Battery: Shexi Plant Phase 1 Plans 8 Production Lines]
Sep 27, 2026 21:12 (GMT+8)