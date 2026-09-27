[Jinyinhé: Plans Private Placement of Up to RMB1.5B]

On September 27, Jinyinhé announced that it plans to issue shares to specific targets to raise no more than RMB1.5 billion. After deducting issuance expenses, the proceeds will be used for high-end intelligent equipment industrialization projects for sodium-ion batteries, consumer lithium batteries, solid-liquid batteries, and new-type energy storage batteries; the R&D and construction project for high-end intelligent equipment for dry electrode and solid-state batteries; the silicon-based materials and polymer materials construction project (Phase I); the R&D and construction project for high-end intelligent equipment for silicone supercritical physical foaming and vacuum thermal reduction of rubidium and cesium metals; and to replenish working capital.