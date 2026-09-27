[Kangpu Chemical: Pilot Plant Produces Lithium Carbonate]
On September 24, Kangpu Chemical released an investor relations activity record. The 100-tonne-level green comprehensive utilization facility for new energy metals, built and put into operation in 2024, adopts the company’s self-developed new hydrometallurgical technology route to achieve efficient extraction and green recovery of new energy metals. The facility can fully validate the recycling process and obtain relevant operational data, accumulating experience for the company in resource recycling. At present, the facility has verified multiple batches of various feedstocks, produced several tonnes of lithium carbonate in the first half of 2026, and achieved external sales.