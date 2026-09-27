logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[Derui Lithium Battery: Shexi Plant Phase 1 Plans 8 Production Lines]

Published: Sep 27, 2026 21:12 (GMT+8)
On September 24, Derui Lithium Battery released an investor relations activity record. The first phase of the Company’s Shexi plant has been planned and built with 8 production lines, including 4 cylindrical and 4 pouch lithium primary battery production lines. After officially commencing trial production and operation in March 2026, and following initial capacity ramp-up, as of the end of June 2026, the monthly production capacity of cylindrical lithium primary batteries at the Shexi plant had exceeded 5 million cells, effectively alleviating the previous capacity constraints for some products. The pouch production line has also completed small-batch trial production and is currently undergoing product testing and verification. The release of new capacity at the Shexi plant will need to proceed gradually in line with market development and order conditions. Investors are advised to be aware of investment risks.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Hunan Yuneng: Spain Project Investment Raised to RMB1.65B]
4 hours ago
[Hunan Yuneng: Spain Project Investment Raised to RMB1.65B]
Read More
[Hunan Yuneng: Spain Project Investment Raised to RMB1.65B]
[Hunan Yuneng: Spain Project Investment Raised to RMB1.65B]
On September 23, Hunan Yuneng announced that its board of directors approved a resolution agreeing to raise the construction scale of the Spain project to an annual output of 70,000 tonnes of lithium battery cathode materials, adjust the total investment to approximately RMB1.65 billion equivalent, and authorize management to handle various specific matters related to the adjustment of the project investment scale.
4 hours ago
[Enjie: Subsidiary to Acquire 45% of Hubei Enjie for RMB1.15B]
5 hours ago
[Enjie: Subsidiary to Acquire 45% of Hubei Enjie for RMB1.15B]
Read More
[Enjie: Subsidiary to Acquire 45% of Hubei Enjie for RMB1.15B]
[Enjie: Subsidiary to Acquire 45% of Hubei Enjie for RMB1.15B]
On September 27, Enjie announced that its controlling subsidiary Shanghai Enjie signed an equity transfer agreement with EVE Energy for Hubei Enjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd., and plans to use its own and self-raised funds of RMB1.15 billion to acquire the 45% equity interest held by EVE Energy in Hubei Enjie. After the transaction is completed, Shanghai Enjie will hold 100% equity in Hubei Enjie.
5 hours ago
[Jinyinhé: Plans Private Placement of Up to RMB1.5B]
5 hours ago
[Jinyinhé: Plans Private Placement of Up to RMB1.5B]
Read More
[Jinyinhé: Plans Private Placement of Up to RMB1.5B]
[Jinyinhé: Plans Private Placement of Up to RMB1.5B]
On September 27, Jinyinhé announced that it plans to issue shares to specific targets to raise no more than RMB1.5 billion. After deducting issuance expenses, the proceeds will be used for high-end intelligent equipment industrialization projects for sodium-ion batteries, consumer lithium batteries, solid-liquid batteries, and new-type energy storage batteries; the R&D and construction project for high-end intelligent equipment for dry electrode and solid-state batteries; the silicon-based materials and polymer materials construction project (Phase I); the R&D and construction project for high-end intelligent equipment for silicone supercritical physical foaming and vacuum thermal reduction of rubidium and cesium metals; and to replenish working capital.
5 hours ago
Related News
news
[Hunan Yuneng: Spain Project Investment Raised to RMB1.65B]
Sep 27, 2026 21:26 (GMT+8)
news
[Enjie: Subsidiary to Acquire 45% of Hubei Enjie for RMB1.15B]
Sep 27, 2026 21:15 (GMT+8)
news
[Jinyinhé: Plans Private Placement of Up to RMB1.5B]
Sep 27, 2026 21:14 (GMT+8)
news
[Kangpu Chemical: Pilot Plant Produces Lithium Carbonate]
Sep 27, 2026 21:14 (GMT+8)
On September 24, Derui Lithium Battery released an investor relations - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)