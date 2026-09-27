On September 24, Derui Lithium Battery released an investor relations activity record. The first phase of the Company’s Shexi plant has been planned and built with 8 production lines, including 4 cylindrical and 4 pouch lithium primary battery production lines. After officially commencing trial production and operation in March 2026, and following initial capacity ramp-up, as of the end of June 2026, the monthly production capacity of cylindrical lithium primary batteries at the Shexi plant had exceeded 5 million cells, effectively alleviating the previous capacity constraints for some products. The pouch production line has also completed small-batch trial production and is currently undergoing product testing and verification. The release of new capacity at the Shexi plant will need to proceed gradually in line with market development and order conditions. Investors are advised to be aware of investment risks.