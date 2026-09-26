[EU Draft Waste Shipment List Excludes India, Malaysia, Thailand from Metal Scrap Imports]
The European Commission on 18 September published a draft list of non-OECD states eligible to receive certain non-hazardous waste under the EU Waste Shipment Regulation, excluding India, Malaysia and Thailand from ferrous and non-ferrous scrap imports. The Bureau of International Recycling and Recycling Europe objected, warning of severe market disruption. India's MRAI told the Ministry of Commerce and Industry that EU-to-India scrap flows could halt from 21 May 2027, calling the plan a trade barrier and resource protectionism, with CBAM pushing European steel and aluminium producers to retain scrap. India last year imported about 2.03 million tonnes of aluminium scrap, 0.47 million tonnes of copper and copper alloy, 0.21 million tonnes of lead and 0.11 million tonnes of zinc; the EU supplied 20%, 22%, 20% and 40%. Ferrous and stainless scrap imports hit 8.45 million tonnes, of which 0.79 million tonnes came from the EU.