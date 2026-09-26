[JFE Steel expects 600,000-tonne output cut after typhoon damage]

Japan's JFE Steel expects its output to fall by about 600,000 tonnes after heavy rain and Typhoon No. 25 damaged facilities at its East Japan Works in the Chiba area. The company said the impact is likely to be prolonged because the typhoon caused additional damage after August downpours in Chiba. Several facilities were flooded in August; restoration has proceeded with safety first and operations resumed gradually, but blast furnaces have yet to return to normal. Typhoon No. 25 brought further flooding at some facilities there, with repairs under way. JFE said the estimated cut may change with restoration progress and it is still assessing impacts on output and earnings. Some deliveries have been delayed and the company is coordinating with customers to limit supply disruption.