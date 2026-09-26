[India's crude steel output up 4.6% in August as global production declines]
India's crude steel output rose 4.6% y-o-y to 14.8 million tonnes in August, retaining its No.2 global rank, while world output slipped 1.2%, per worldsteel. China stayed first at 74.6 mt, down 3.7%; the US was third at an estimated 7.3 mt, up 3%; Japan made 6.7 mt, Russia 5.5 mt and South Korea 5.4 mt. The 70 reporting countries produced 144.2 mt, about 98% of 2025 world output. In January-August, India's output climbed 6% to 115.9 mt, China's fell 3.1% to 651.9 mt and global output eased 0.7% to 1.225 billion tonnes. Asia and Oceania made 106.7 mt in August, down 1.4%, dragged by China. Vietnam jumped 36.4% to 2.7 mt and Brazil fell 6.2% to 2.7 mt. North America gained 3.9%, Africa 8.8%; West Asia, South America and Russia plus other CIS excluding Ukraine fell 4.6%, 4.9% and 5.6%.