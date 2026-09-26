logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[ArcelorMittal Halts Kryvyi Rih Steel Mill Output After Deadly Russian Strikes]

Published: Sep 26, 2026 20:35 (GMT+8)

ArcelorMittal has halted production at its Kryvyi Rih steel mill in southeastern Ukraine, the country's largest, as Russian airstrikes intensify. The plant was attacked four times in five weeks, killing five workers and causing widespread damage, making safe and sustainable operations impossible, the company said. It produced 1.7 million tonnes of steel last year; the halt is expected to trigger a non-cash impairment loss of about 1 billion USD.

Russian strikes on Kyiv the same day killed seven people, including a 14-year-old boy, and injured 59. UN figures show at least 200 civilians have been killed in Ukraine this month. Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russian energy sites, halting operations at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in Rostov.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[JFE Steel expects 600,000-tonne output cut after typhoon damage]
1 hour ago
[JFE Steel expects 600,000-tonne output cut after typhoon damage]
Read More
[JFE Steel expects 600,000-tonne output cut after typhoon damage]
[JFE Steel expects 600,000-tonne output cut after typhoon damage]
Japan's JFE Steel expects its output to fall by about 600,000 tonnes after heavy rain and Typhoon No. 25 damaged facilities at its East Japan Works in the Chiba area. The company said the impact is likely to be prolonged because the typhoon caused additional damage after August downpours in Chiba. Several facilities were flooded in August; restoration has proceeded with safety first and operations resumed gradually, but blast furnaces have yet to return to normal. Typhoon No. 25 brought further flooding at some facilities there, with repairs under way. JFE said the estimated cut may change with restoration progress and it is still assessing impacts on output and earnings. Some deliveries have been delayed and the company is coordinating with customers to limit supply disruption.
1 hour ago
[India's crude steel output up 4.6% in August as global production declines]
1 hour ago
[India's crude steel output up 4.6% in August as global production declines]
Read More
[India's crude steel output up 4.6% in August as global production declines]
[India's crude steel output up 4.6% in August as global production declines]
India's crude steel output rose 4.6% y-o-y to 14.8 million tonnes in August, retaining its No.2 global rank, while world output slipped 1.2%, per worldsteel. China stayed first at 74.6 mt, down 3.7%; the US was third at an estimated 7.3 mt, up 3%; Japan made 6.7 mt, Russia 5.5 mt and South Korea 5.4 mt. The 70 reporting countries produced 144.2 mt, about 98% of 2025 world output. In January-August, India's output climbed 6% to 115.9 mt, China's fell 3.1% to 651.9 mt and global output eased 0.7% to 1.225 billion tonnes. Asia and Oceania made 106.7 mt in August, down 1.4%, dragged by China. Vietnam jumped 36.4% to 2.7 mt and Brazil fell 6.2% to 2.7 mt. North America gained 3.9%, Africa 8.8%; West Asia, South America and Russia plus other CIS excluding Ukraine fell 4.6%, 4.9% and 5.6%.
1 hour ago
[Ukraine's steel industry nears collapse as top producers halt output]
1 hour ago
[Ukraine's steel industry nears collapse as top producers halt output]
Read More
[Ukraine's steel industry nears collapse as top producers halt output]
[Ukraine's steel industry nears collapse as top producers halt output]
Ukraine's top steelmaker, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, said on Sept 25 it cannot restart production amid surging Russian strikes. The sector has absorbed at least nine ballistic missile attacks since August, costing nearly 100 million USD, per industry body Ukrmetallurgprom. Steel was 7% of Ukraine's GDP. Strikes have damaged blast furnaces and halted pig iron output, forcing Ukraine's three largest producers to suspend operations, the worst year since 2022, when Azovstal and Illich were destroyed and 40% of national output lost. Closed Black Sea ports block trade, rail and Polish/Romanian routes lift coal freight costs 50-60%, and June EU tariffs plus CBAM curb European sales. Even with 51 nations backing Black Sea trade at the UN Sept 23, restarting output needs months and tens of millions of dollars.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
[JFE Steel expects 600,000-tonne output cut after typhoon damage]
Sep 26, 2026 20:36 (GMT+8)
news
[India's crude steel output up 4.6% in August as global production declines]
Sep 26, 2026 20:36 (GMT+8)
news
[Ukraine's steel industry nears collapse as top producers halt output]
Sep 26, 2026 20:36 (GMT+8)
news
[EU Draft Waste Shipment List Excludes India, Malaysia, Thailand from Metal Scrap Imports]
Sep 26, 2026 20:36 (GMT+8)
ArcelorMittal has halted production at its Kryvyi Rih steel mill in so - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)