ArcelorMittal has halted production at its Kryvyi Rih steel mill in southeastern Ukraine, the country's largest, as Russian airstrikes intensify. The plant was attacked four times in five weeks, killing five workers and causing widespread damage, making safe and sustainable operations impossible, the company said. It produced 1.7 million tonnes of steel last year; the halt is expected to trigger a non-cash impairment loss of about 1 billion USD.

Russian strikes on Kyiv the same day killed seven people, including a 14-year-old boy, and injured 59. UN figures show at least 200 civilians have been killed in Ukraine this month. Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russian energy sites, halting operations at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in Rostov.