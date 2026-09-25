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[SMM Steel] Indonesian Billet Prices Hold Steady at $478/ton, Sluggish Construction Demand & Residual Inventory Overhang

Published: Sep 25, 2026 15:49 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Indonesia] Billet prices have remained stable at USD 478/metric ton FOB for over a week, reflecting persistent weakness in Indonesia's construction sector, where a significant number of projects have been deferred and current activity is largely confined to work already in progress. Demand is further weighed down by residual inventory overhang, as the market continues absorbing surplus stock from the earlier "panic-buying" period tied to Middle East tensions, when procurement outpaced actual consumption. With no substantive catalyst prompting mills to lower prices, and China's extended holiday period likely to dampen regional trading activity, billet prices are expected to remain range-bound in the coming week.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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