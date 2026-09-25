Outokumpu has unveiled EvoMaterials, a proprietary sulfidation-based technology platform designed to increase the chromium content and chromium-to-iron ratio of ferrochrome, with potential to extend to nickel, molybdenum, and metals recovered from waste streams. The company said its Kemi mine in Finland, the EU's only operating chrome mine, gives EvoMaterials a strategic starting point in enriched ferrochrome and chromium metal aimed at space, aviation and defense applications, and that over the longer term the technology could help establish a fully Western supply chain for critical chromium materials, while also being economically competitive against conventional production routes.

Development began in the US in 2021, supported in part by a non-exclusive MIT patent license. Outokumpu CTO Stefan Erdmann said the process can recover critical materials from resources previously treated as waste. Testing is under way at a Massachusetts lab, with a pilot plant in New Hampshire set to scale the technology from 1 kg to 1 mt by early 2027, ahead of a targeted industrial-scale plant in 2030 at a US or European site still to be decided. CEO Kati ter Horst framed the platform as addressing the need for supply chains that are lower-carbon, geopolitically resilient and economically competitive at once.