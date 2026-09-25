Solis Minerals has started diamond drilling at its Campo Grande Lithium Project in Brazil's Araçuaí-Salinas Lithium Valley. The company plans five holes totalling about 1,000 m, with planned depths of up to 200 m, to test lithium pegmatites across a 500 m corridor. The targets rest on coincident multi-element geochemical anomalies at surface and on historical auger drilling results. Historical work by Rio Tinto and later mapping and geochemical work by Solis defined the targets. Solis has also mapped a new pegmatite swarm of three coherent outcrop zones between planned holes DHCG-001 and DHCG-004.

The program will test the continuity, geometry and lithium potential of the pegmatites beneath surface, starting where mapped pegmatites coincide with geochemical anomalies. Solis says Campo Grande's geology and geochemistry are comparable to PLS Group's Colina Lithium Project, about 100 km to the southwest. Separately, Solis has completed seven drill holes at its Mandacaru Lithium Project in Brazil, with assay results pending.