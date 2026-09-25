On September 23(rd), Savannah Resources raised US$30 million for its Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, via 408 million shares at £0.055/share, including US$11.2 million from subscription agreements with major shareholders. Combined with US$15.5 million cash on hand, funds go toward long lead item fabrication, access road works, EPCM contracting, plant engineering, permitting, and land use rights.

Barroso's July 2026 phase one DFS outlined a 14-year mine life at 183,000 t/y lithium oxide, 5.5% grade, based on US$1,788/t pricing yielding US$3.2 billion EBITDA, US$1.9 billion free cash flow, and US$913 million post-tax NPV. The deposit holds 39 million tones at 1.05% Li2O for 411,900 tones contained, Europe's largest hard-rock spodumene resource.

The funding advances one of the few large-scale hard-rock lithium sources under development outside China linked African and South American supply chains, feeding EU critical raw material diversification targets.