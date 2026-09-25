US battery recycling startup Nth Cycle has signed a 10-year, $1 billion offtake agreement with Glencore to supply lithium carbonate recovered from recycled batteries, ahead of a planned public listing. Under the deal, Glencore will supply Nth Cycle roughly 24,000 metric tons a year of black mass as feedstock; deal value reflects Q2 2026 metals pricing. Nth Cycle will process the material at a commercial facility in the US Southeast, with location to be announced later this year and operations starting by 2029, after the company doubled its planned facility size following a $100 million US Department of Energy grant received in August. Nth Cycle also holds a similar offtake deal with commodities trader Trafigura, announced in March.

Nth Cycle plans to go public via a merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition, a SPAC deal valuing the company at $585 million, after canceling a planned Series C round earlier this year.

The deal expands US domestic lithium recovery capacity from battery recycling, adding a non-mined lithium supply source as EV and clean energy demand drives competition for lithium feedstock.