Canadian lithium miner EMP has commissioned its Project Aurora demonstration plant in Saskatchewan, now operating as a fully integrated, continuous-flow lithium refining facility processing 10 m³/day of raw brine to lithium chemicals. EMP, with Saltworks Technologies, is optimizing individual process systems to establish stable operating conditions and generate data for the project's next stage.

EMP's Saskatchewan brine resource is free of hydrogen sulphide and oil-derived organics, with shallow, low-cost drilling access. The company uses direct lithium extraction and holds over 83,000 ha of subsurface dispositions and strategic wellbores in southern Saskatchewan. EMP is targeting initial commercial modules of 1,500-3,000 t/y lithium products, with expansion potential. Saltworks is advancing full-scale design and cost estimates for a modular commercial refinery exceeding 3,000 t/y capacity.

The project advances North American brine-based lithium supply via direct lithium extraction, adding a lower-cost production pathway as demand for regionally diversified lithium chemicals supply grows.