On September 22nd, Rock Tech Lithium signed agreements with Siemens Canada to develop a digital twin of its planned Red Rock lithium converter in Ontario to support the project's definitive feasibility study (DFS). The agreements mark the first implementation phase under a strategic memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties in March.

The digital twin will build a physics-based virtual model of the converter's processes, energy flows and material streams, covering the project lifecycle from feasibility through engineering and operations. Siemens Canada will also provide process control and automation architecture support for the DFS, which began end-June and targets completion by mid-December.

Red Rock is designed for up to 32,000 t/y of lithium carbonate-equivalent capacity, complementing Rock Tech's Guben, Germany converter about 24,000 t/y lithium hydroxide monohydrate. Canadian feedstock includes the wholly owned Georgia Lake project, alongside planned integration of recycled materials.

Red Rock's DFS timeline and planned 32,000 t/y LCE capacity represent a potential addition to North American conversion supply, positioning the project as a non-Chinese conversion source amid G7 efforts to diversify lithium chemical supply chains away from existing converter hubs.