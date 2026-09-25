Bridge Green Upcycle and Hartree Partners signed an eight-year lithium carbonate supply deal worth $500 million-$1 billion, under which Hartree will exclusively market about 10,000 t/y of Bridge Green's lithium carbonate output starting 2028. Hartree is also taking an equity stake in Bridge Green's financing round to fund battery recycling and refining expansion.

The deal ties into US critical minerals policy whereby, Hartree is a supplier for the government's $12 billion Project Vault reserve and comes shortly after an August 27 export ban on battery-recycling material including black mass that keeps more recycling feedstock domestic. With the US import reliant for over 50% of its lithium, the agreement adds a secured domestic, recycled origin supply stream over the next eight years.