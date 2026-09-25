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[ European Commission Proposes Ferrous Scrap Export Ban to India and Pakistan ]

Published: Sep 25, 2026 14:57 (GMT+8)
The European Commission has proposed prohibiting major importers India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh from procuring ferrous scrap from the EU starting May 21, 2027. Under the draft Waste Shipment Regulation, these nations were excluded from the authorized non-OECD import list due to insufficient regulatory frameworks for sustainable pollution controls and metallurgical treatment. The regulatory shift directly threatens millions of tonnes in annual seaborne scrap trade, heavily impacting feedstocks for South Asian electric arc furnaces.

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