[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Rise on Tight Supply

[India Domestic] Domestic steel prices up amid tight supply while scrap prices remained mostly flat in major cities. Heavy rainfall and the impact of Cyclone Arnab have caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Raipur and nearby areas, affecting normal operations and movement. Some steel factories have had to stop production temporarily for a day, tightening local supply. Raipur Rebar up 2 USD/tonne (200 INR/tonne) to 528 USD/tonne (50,600 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Rebar flat at 537 USD/tonne (51,500 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai. Mandi ingot up 2 USD/tonne (200 INR/tonne) to 489 USD/tonne (46,700 INR/tonne) EXW Mandi. Offers were around 488-490 USD/tonne (46,800-47,000 INR/tonne) and few deals concluded at current level, heard from market sources. HMS 1&2 (80:20) unchanged 394 USD/tonne (37,800 INR/tonne) delivered Mandi. Durgapur billet up 2 USD/tonne (200 INR/tonne) to 455 USD/tonne (43,600 INR/tonne) delivered Durgapur. Sponge iron PDRI rose 4 USD/tonne (400 INR/tonne) to 294 USD/tonne (28,200 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur.