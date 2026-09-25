[ Global Crude Steel Production Falls 1.2% in August ]

Global crude steel production in August 2026 decreased by 1.2% year-on-year to 144.2 million tonnes, bringing the January-August total down 0.7% to 1.22 billion tonnes. India recorded a strong 4.6% increase to 14.8 million tonnes and the US saw a 3.0% rise to 7.3 million tonnes, offsetting declines in other regions. In contrast, output from the EU-27 dropped 1.0% to 8.9 million tonnes, while South America experienced a 4.9% decline led by lower Brazilian production.