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[ Global Premium Coking Coal Spot Benchmark Rises to $265.50/Tonne ]

Published: Sep 25, 2026 14:47 (GMT+8)
Global premium coking coal spot prices rose to $265.50 per tonne FOB Australia on September 24, 2026, marking a daily gain of 0.57%. Supply availability from East Coast Australian terminals remains constrained due to ongoing maintenance and wet weather, while seaborne demand from Indian and East Asian steelmakers continues to hold firm ahead of Q4 production cycles.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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