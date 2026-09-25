[German Green Steel to Nearly Double Billet Capacity at Gujarat Plant]

German Green Steel and Power is expanding steelmaking capacity at its integrated Samakhiyali facility in Kutch, Gujarat, according to the company’s red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on September 21. MS billet capacity at the plant is being increased to 412,500 tonnes per year from 214,500 tonnes per year, adding 198,000 tonnes of annual capacity. Sponge iron capacity is being expanded to 148,500 tonnes per year from 66,000 tonnes per year, while TMT bar capacity will rise to 346,500 tonnes per year from 181,500 tonnes per year. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, at Samakhiyali and Viramgam. The Samakhiyali facility is vertically integrated.