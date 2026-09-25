[SMM Chromium Flash] India's Chrome Ore Output Rises 12% to 3.53 Mt in FY2025-26, IFAPA Data Shows

India's chrome ore production rose 12% year-on-year to 3.53 million mt in fiscal year 2025-26, while ferrochrome production increased 10% to 1.49 million mt, according to data presented by the Indian Ferro Alloy Producers' Association (IFAPA) at the 6th International Ferro Alloys Conference (IFAC 2026) in Goa. The figures were released alongside data showing India's manganese ore imports rose 27% year-on-year to 4.03 million mt in the first half of 2026, underscoring a raw-material picture IFAPA described as mixed: rising domestic chrome ore and ferrochrome output on one hand, alongside deepening import reliance for manganese on the other. The data was presented against the backdrop of India's expanding steel sector, which IFAPA said is creating a new growth runway for domestic ferro-alloy producers. India's crude steel production reached approximately 165 million mt in calendar year 2025, up more than 10% year-on-year, with demand expected to continue growing at around 7% annually. India is targeting roughly 300 million mt of steelmaking capacity by fiscal year 2031, a scale IFAPA said would significantly widen the opportunity for chromium, manganese, silicon and other alloying inputs. The association also noted that India's per-capita steel consumption has risen from around 24 kg in 1991 to about 109 kg in 2025, a threshold it said could support a further phase of consumption growth. IFAPA Chairman Manish Sarda called for faster exploration and development of domestic chrome, manganese and other critical minerals to reduce import dependence, arguing that auction frameworks for mineral resources should be structured to encourage actual mine development rather than simply rewarding the highest bid. He said several manganese ore mines auctioned at high premiums remain non-operational because the underlying economics are unviable, a dynamic he said applies more broadly to securing indigenous raw-material supply for India's ferro-alloy sector under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliance, policy. IFAPA separately called for competitive power costs and rationalization of electricity-related charges and levies for energy-intensive ferro-alloy producers, alongside zero import duties on raw materials for which adequate domestic grades are unavailable.