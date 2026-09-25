[SMM News] Charger re-commences drilling at Medcalf lithium deposit

Charger Metals has mobilized a second drill rig to its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in Western Australia as part of a 10,000 m program targeting resource growth. Diamond and reverse circulation rigs are now operating at the Medcalf lithium deposit, and RC drilling began just over a week ago. The program will double the meters drilled at Medcalf. The drilling targets extensions and infill at the Medcalf inferred mineral resource estimate of 10.6 Mt grading 1% Li₂O. Drilling has further defined the Medcalf West Exploration Target of 3-5 Mt at 1-1.4% Li₂O. The program also aims to provide diamond core for metallurgical and geotechnical test work. Following the recent Medcalf resource upgrade, which raised contained Li₂O by 34%, Charger's board has committed to a Scoping Study on the Lake Johnston Project. The current resource sits on a predominantly 40 m x 80 m drilling grid, including 10,936 m of drilling at a cost of $32 per tone of contained Li₂O. The program is fully funded from Charger's sale of the Bynoe Lithium Project to Core Lithium for $3.75 million cash, received on 17 July 2026. Lake Johnston lies 450 km east of Perth in the Yilgarn Province, about 70 km from the Earl Grey Lithium Project, where Covalent Lithium began mining and commissioning in March 2024.