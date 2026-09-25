Consolidated Copper Corp (CCC) is targeting an early-2027 restart of open-pit mining at the Tschudi copper mine in northern Namibia, with an estimated US$30–40 million of development capital required to bring mining operations back online.
Under the planned heap-leach restart, Tschudi is expected to reach run-rate copper cathode production of more than 14,000 mt/year over an initial 10-year mine life. CCC expects to complete a definitive feasibility study for the heap-leach mining restart in September 2026, with open-pit mining targeted to recommence in early 2027.
The planned restart relates specifically to open-pit mining at Tschudi. Copper processing operations were restarted in 2024 using existing stockpiles, with CCC reporting production of more than 7,600 mt of copper cathode conforming to LME Grade A specifications as of June 2026. Tschudi previously produced approximately 75,000 mt of copper cathode between 2015 and 2020 before being placed on care and maintenance.
The operation already has significant processing infrastructure in place, including a 2.88 million mt/year SX/EW plant. According to CCC, the US$30–40 million restart capital would primarily cover dewatering, mining mobilisation and demobilisation, a mobile crushing plant and development of a leach pad.
CCC is also studying a larger expansion targeting Tschudi's sulphide resources. The concept includes construction of a 3 million mt/year flotation plant alongside the existing SX/EW operation, potentially increasing average annual production to approximately 30,000 mt of copper-equivalent over more than 10 years. The expansion remains under study and is separate from the planned heap-leach mining restart.
The planned restart of open-pit mining at Tschudi could strengthen Namibia's copper supply by supporting run-rate cathode production of more than 14,000 mt/year if the project proceeds according to schedule. Existing SX/EW infrastructure and the relatively modest US$30–40 million restart capital requirement could support a faster return to mining compared with a greenfield development. However, the early-2027 restart remains a company target, with completion of the definitive feasibility study and subsequent mine mobilisation among the key milestones to watch.