Consolidated Copper Corp (CCC) is targeting an early-2027 restart of open-pit mining at the Tschudi copper mine in northern Namibia, with an estimated US$30–40 million of development capital required to bring mining operations back online.​

Under the planned heap-leach restart, Tschudi is expected to reach run-rate copper cathode production of more than 14,000 mt/year over an initial 10-year mine life. CCC expects to complete a definitive feasibility study for the heap-leach mining restart in September 2026, with open-pit mining targeted to recommence in early 2027.​

The planned restart relates specifically to open-pit mining at Tschudi. Copper processing operations were restarted in 2024 using existing stockpiles, with CCC reporting production of more than 7,600 mt of copper cathode conforming to LME Grade A specifications as of June 2026. Tschudi previously produced approximately 75,000 mt of copper cathode between 2015 and 2020 before being placed on care and maintenance.​

The operation already has significant processing infrastructure in place, including a 2.88 million mt/year SX/EW plant. According to CCC, the US$30–40 million restart capital would primarily cover dewatering, mining mobilisation and demobilisation, a mobile crushing plant and development of a leach pad.​

CCC is also studying a larger expansion targeting Tschudi's sulphide resources. The concept includes construction of a 3 million mt/year flotation plant alongside the existing SX/EW operation, potentially increasing average annual production to approximately 30,000 mt of copper-equivalent over more than 10 years. The expansion remains under study and is separate from the planned heap-leach mining restart.​

The planned restart of open-pit mining at Tschudi could strengthen Namibia's copper supply by supporting run-rate cathode production of more than 14,000 mt/year if the project proceeds according to schedule. Existing SX/EW infrastructure and the relatively modest US$30–40 million restart capital requirement could support a faster return to mining compared with a greenfield development. However, the early-2027 restart remains a company target, with completion of the definitive feasibility study and subsequent mine mobilisation among the key milestones to watch.