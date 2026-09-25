[ China Government Special Bond Issuance Surges to 229.4 Billion RMB to Support Infrastructure ]

China's local government special bond issuance reached 229.4 billion RMB for the week of September 21–27, 2026, up 126.1 billion RMB week-on-week. Total September issuance reached 438.1 billion RMB (104% of the monthly plan), taking cumulative 2026 issuance progress to 76.5%. Funds directly allocated to construction projects rose to 47.9% of the total, strengthening downstream demand support for construction rebar and structural steel.

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