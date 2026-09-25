[ Three Key Sino-Mongolian Border Ports Temporarily Closed on September 25 ]

Pursuant to bilateral government agreements, the three primary Sino-Mongolian border ports—Ganqimaodu, Ceke, and Mandula—suspended border clearance operations for 1 day on September 25, 2026, for the Mid-Autumn Festival. The 1-day shutdown temporarily halted daily coal truck cross-border shipments, curbing short-term spot coking coal arrival volumes into northern Chinese coking plants and steel mills.

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