Google and Swedish steelmaker Stegra announced on 17 September a deal under which environmental attribute certificates cover up to 91,000 tonnes of near-zero-emission steel in the first year. The 'book and claim' model separates environmental attributes from the physical product, letting Google offset emissions from data-centre construction while giving Stegra cash flow during its plant ramp-up. For Africa, the IEA says the continent is a net iron ore exporter with over 80% of ironmaking capacity based on DRI, yet low-emissions hydrogen output is only 6 kilotonnes, with one of 31 pipeline projects at FID. South Africa's Saldanha hydrogen DRI project is still at pre-feasibility, and the African Development Bank pledged 20 million USD for hydrogen projects in four countries.