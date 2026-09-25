[ China Weekly Steel Output Drops 144,600 Tonnes as Total Inventory Decreases 3.6% ]
For the week ending September 24, 2026, total weekly output across China's five major steel products decreased by 144,600 tonnes week-on-week to 7.7968 million tonnes. Total inventories dropped by 557,600 tonnes (-3.6% WoW) to 14.8197 million tonnes, with construction steel stock declining 6.9% to ~7.10 million tonnes and flat steel stock falling 0.4% to ~7.71 million tonnes. Apparent weekly steel consumption recovered to 8.3544 million tonnes, with construction steel demand expanding by 8.1% week-on-week.