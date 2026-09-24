Dingfeng Aluminum Breaks Ground on Phase II, Aiming for 200,000 Tonnes Annual Capacity in Cambodia

On September 21, the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II (Project A3) of Dingfeng Aluminum Manufacturing (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Dihang Group, was held. Located in the Road No. 6 Special Economic Zone in Kampong Cham Province, Cambodia, Dingfeng Aluminum is mainly engaged in the R&D and production of high-end alloy aluminum rods, high-end aluminum profiles, and NEV-supporting products, equipped with a full set of production processes and equipment covering melting and casting, extrusion, anodizing, deep processing, precision machining, and surface treatment. Upon full commissioning of Phase II, annual production capacity will reach 200,000 tonnes, with an annual output value of up to USD 700 million. Phase II (Project A3) is planned to include a 24,340 m² NEV processing workshop (single-story steel-structure building), a 15,291 m² extrusion workshop, and supporting facilities such as an office building, guardhouse, and power distribution room.