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Dak Nong Aluminum Project in Vietnam Achieves Full Operation with 110 Electrolysis Cells Tapping Aluminum

Published: Sep 24, 2026 20:57 (GMT+8)
On September 15, 2026, all 110 electrolysis cells of Phase I of the Dak Nong (Dac Nong) aluminum electrolysis project in Vietnam, with China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd. (NFC) as the general contractor, achieved aluminum tapping, marking the full completion and commissioning of Phase I and the project's transition from start-up to stable operation.

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